Mervyn B. Dietrich Jr., 60, passed away on, Sunday, December, 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late, Mervyn B. Sr., & Jeanne (Lerch) Dietrich. Mervyn served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for himself his entire life. Surviving Mervyn his children; Shannon N. Dietrich, of Shillington, and Mervyn B. Dietrich III, of Moncks Corner, SC. He is predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Fackler. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019