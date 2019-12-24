Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn B. Dietrich Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mervyn B. Dietrich Jr. Obituary
Mervyn B. Dietrich Jr., 60, passed away on, Sunday, December, 15, 2019 at his residence. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late, Mervyn B. Sr., & Jeanne (Lerch) Dietrich. Mervyn served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for himself his entire life. Surviving Mervyn his children; Shannon N. Dietrich, of Shillington, and Mervyn B. Dietrich III, of Moncks Corner, SC. He is predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Fackler. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -