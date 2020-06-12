Met P Grega, age 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away on May 28,2020 with his wife, Susan, by his side. Best friends, they were blessed with 48 years of marriage filled with laughter and good friends. Met and his wife Susan moved to The Villages in November of 2019 and truly enjoyed the Florida lifestyle. Met was born on Feb 11, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to Methodius and Anna Grega. He graduated from Stratford HS in 1963 and then attended Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He started his career as a tool and die maker for USM Corporation, moving up to Quality Control Manager, Manufacturing Manager, and Plant Manager at various USM Divisions in Shelton, CT and in Reading, PA. He made a career change to sales working for Aluminum Alloys in Reading and eventually began his own manufacturer’s rep business, MP Grega Associates. Throughout his life, Met enjoyed helping others, travel, gardening, golf (2 holes in one), polka dancing, wearing his hats, (known as “Cowboy” at the Reading Royals hockey games), and his dog Murphy, who made him laugh every day. He was proud of obtaining his private pilots license, and always said that his name was unique, joking that the NY Mets were named after him. A true gentleman and man of great faith with a kind word for everyone, his church, Sts. Cyril & Methodius was very special to him. There he volunteered his time and talents by being a member of the choir, eucharistic ministry, and lector. He is survived by his wife Susan (Velky) Grega, sister Dorothy (Grega) Durkin, Stratford, CT, brother Robert Grega, Stratford, CT and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him “Uncle Metty”. Services will be at St Mark’s in The Villages on June 18, 10 a.m. and burial in CT, date TBD. Sentiments can be left at baldwincremation.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.