Michael Barna

Michael Barna Obituary

Michael G. Barna, 65, of Reading, passed away Sunday, August 25, at his residence.

Michael was born in Liege, Belgium, on December 27, 1953, a son of the late Carmen (Dupont) and Michael Barna. He was the loving husband of Angeline (Cammilleri) Barna.

Mr. Barna worked as a painter for Boscov's for 28 years. Michael likes being remembered as a good person.

In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by a daughter, Michelle Barna, of Fla.; two sisters, Danielle Fleischman and Lillian Russell, both of Reading. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lucky Star A.A. for disadvantaged children, 1430 Moss Street, Reading, PA, 19604.

Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
