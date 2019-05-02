Michael C. Betz, 64, of Schuylkill County, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Corinne (McGunnigle) Betz, with whom he was

married 31 years.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clarence and Helen R. (Gantert) Betz.

He was a volunteer for Hillside SPCA, Pottsville.

Survivors: wife, Corinne; cousins: Barbara, Michael and Ron, all of Berks County.

Memorial Services: 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



