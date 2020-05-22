Michael Brown Sr.
Michael David Brown, Sr., 72 of Union Twp., Berks County, PA, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Born November 22, 1947 in Union City, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Curtis John Brown and Doris Rebecca (Snider) Brown. He was the husband of Linda Lou (Guldin) Brown. He retired from Morgan Corp. Prior to that, he was employed by Boyertown Packaging. He was an Air Force veteran of Vietnam. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed Deer Hunting. Surviving along with his wife are sons, Michael D. Brown and his fiancée Tricia Twardowski and David A. husband of Alaina Brown, brothers, Richard A. Brown, Curtis J. Brown, Jr., sister, Patricia D. Brown and his grandson his Ethan A. Brown He was predeceased by a brother, John A. Brown. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
