Michael C. Karom Michael C. Karom, Sr., 93, of Longswamp Township, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence. He was the widower of Mary G. (Lotti) Karom, who died on January 6, 1989. Born in Longswamp Township, Michael was a son of the late Albert, Sr., and Fannie (Pritko) Karom. He was employed as an Assembler by the former Caloric Corporation, Topton, for 45 years, until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Michael enjoyed tinkering around his garage, fishing and traveling. He was also a part-time farmer. Michael is survived by his children, Mary C. Karom, Atlanta, GA, Michele C. (Karom), wife of Thomas Hafner, Catasauqua, Michael C., Jr., husband of Karen (Daly) Karom, South Elgin, IL, Mitchell A., husband of Pam (Sherman) Karom, Alburtis, Marc A., husband of Karen (Benner) Karom, Zionsville; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Michael was predeceased by his siblings, Anna Hregician, Mary Kehm, James Karom and Albert Karom, Jr. A funeral service to celebrate Michael’s life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman, officiating. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday afternoon from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in the church. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020