Michael C. Kloc Michael Kloc, 85 of Topton, formerly of Kempton, died on April 22, 2020. He was the widower of Nancy (Cook) Kloc who died September 24, 2017. Born in Reading, PA, he was a son of the late Karl and Mary (Cebula) Kloc. Michael was a member of General Church of the New Jerusalem. He honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of the Army Signal Corp. Mike was employed by Ex-Cell-O, in Michigan, Kansas and Ohio for 17 years; and Plumb Hammer/Cooper Group, Monroe, NC, for 14 years until his retirement in 1995. Following his retirement, Michael operated a small “Fix-It” Business from his home in Boynton Beach, Florida. His interests included Fishing, golfing and traveling to the beach. Michael and Nancy also resided at Cairnwood Village, a senior living community in Bryn Athyn, PA. Michael is survived by a daughter, Leesa (Kloc), wife of Penn Cooper, Kempton; and sons David, husband of Karla Kloc, Peru, VT; Douglas, husband of Tracy Kloc, Jamestown, TN. Other survivors include a brother, Theodore, wife of Diane Kloc, Livonia, MI; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Kloc, widow of predeceased brother Carl Kloc of Boynton Beach, FL. Grandchildren Liz, Torrey & Kit, Emily, Brett, Melissa & Justin, Justin & Alexis, Lindsay, and Evan. Great Grandchildren Meredith, Trey, Lynn, Felicity, Henry and Violet. Thank you to all of Michael’s wonderful Staff at The Lutheran Home at Topton Henry Health Care Center! Michael’s second family. Online Services Held at The Kempton New Church.org, You Tube, by Pastor Brett Buick on Saturday April 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. The family requests that Memorial Contributions be made in Michael’s name to The Kempton New Church. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020