Michael Lee Conlon, “Mikey C” Michael Lee Conlon, “Mikey C” 35, of Newmanstown, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in West Reading, son of Thomas V. Conlon, Sr. of Womelsdorf and Jerrilyn (Oldham) Gottshall of Mt. Aetna. Mikey was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend. He was married to his wife and best friend Megan N. (Gettle) Conlon since June 14, 2014. They were together for a total of 13 years. They have 2 beautiful children, Alexa N. and Jack D. Conlon, at home. They also have 2 fluffy companions Meadow and Hodor. Mikey was graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, enjoyed watching the Oakland Raiders, listening to Reggae Music and attending Fortunate Youth concerts with Megan, drawing artwork and spending time with his family. Megan and Mike recently began pursuing their dreams of starting their smoked soup business, O’ficial Quality Foods for everyone to enjoy. They both loved spending time cooking with each other and their children. Mikey was a fan of Game of Thrones. In addition to his wife and children he is survived by his step-mother Brenda (Miller) Conlon, Womelsdorf, paternal grandmother Bernice Conlon of Reading, his siblings Thomas Conlon, II husband of Jessica, Robesonia, Jeremy Conlon of Womelsdorf, Trisha wife of Jared Sensenig of Shoemakersville, Kaitlynn wife of Hunter Valkosak, Sinking Spring, several nieces and nephews. Also survived by Megan’s parents Roy and Melodee (Forry) Gettle of Newmanstown and her sister Kaitlin Gettle, finance of David Hoysan of Hershey. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather John L. “Jack” Conlon and maternal grandparents Jerry and Katie Oldham. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 – 4 PM, followed by his funeral service at 4:00 PM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 West High Street, Womelsdorf PA. Reverend June E. Bair will officiate. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Mikey by making contributions for his children’s education c/o of Wells Fargo, 180 West Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown PA 17076. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Conlon family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019