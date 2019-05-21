Michael Conrad

Service Information
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA
18049
(610)-965-2532
Obituary
Michael E. Conrad, 66, of Oley, passed away May 18, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Linda E. (Schantzenbach) Conrad.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of

Glenroy K. Conrad and Frances H.

(Ackerman) Moyle.

Michael was a trout farmer and was the owner of Pine Springs Trout Hatchery, Oley. He was a Vietnam War

veteran, having served in the Army.

Survivors: Wife; daughter, Jan M. Conrad and partner, David Simitz, daughter, Kerri L. Conrad and her husband, Douglas Green; parents: Glenroy Conrad and Pat Shoemaker, Frances Moyle; brother, Lee Conrad; 2 grandchildren, Jet and Devin Simitz.

He was predeceased by daughters, Krista and Michelle; and a brother, Duane Conrad.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: May be made to

Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or at .

Published in Reading Eagle on May 21, 2019
