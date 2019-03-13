Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Crothers.

Michael Ralph Crothers, 56, of Robeson Township, passed away March 7, 2019, in the E.R. of the Reading Hospital.

He was the loving husband of Elaine E. (Brown) Crothers with whom he celebrated 28 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Mac

Donald Ralph and Barbara Ann (Gamberoni) Crothers. He was the owner/operator of Crothers Window Services, Philadelphia, for over 30 years, last working March 6th. He was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, partying with friends, his 2 big Labs, Buddy and Lily, and M-A-S-H. He loved his family, being in the country, the pool, and Dunkin Donuts coffee, only made at home.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two

children, Sarah Ann Crothers, fiancee of Nathaniel Bach,

Shillington; Michael Joseph Crothers, Mohnton; and his sister, Barbara Ann, wife of Keith Mann, West Lawn.

Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Crothers family. www.kleefuneralhome.com



