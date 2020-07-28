Michael D. Radcliffe Michael D. Radcliffe, 71, of Alburtis, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in LVHN, Hospice Unit, Cedar Crest following a short battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Mertztown, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Eva B. (Pilgert) Radcliffe. Mike graduated from Brandywine H.S. as well as University of Penn., Wharton School of Business..He was President of Radcliffe Bros.Inc of Mertztown, a family-owned company started by Michael’s grandfather 75 years ago.and former owner of Radcliffe’s True Value Hardware. Michael was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326, F.&A.M., Rajah Shrine, Hillbillies, Lehigh Consistory, Valley of Allentown, and Lehigh Shrine Club. He also served in the National Guard, Armored Division. Mike served as treasurer of Longswamp Township Historical Society, as well as a former member of the Zoning Board for Longswamp Township, and Planning Commision. He supported many local associations: The Merchantile Club, Fire Company No. 2, Catholic War Vets, all of Emmaus; Alburtis Rod & Gun Club; Macungie V.F.W. Over many years, he volunteered at Das Awkscht Fescht, Macungie, and numerous other community organizations. SURVIVORS: Michael is survived by Rhonda J. Heck, Alburtis; daughter, Julie S. (Radcliffe) Atallah, Asheville, NC; brother; Charles W., husband of Gretchen A. Radcliffe, Lakeland, FL; Diane Radcliffe, Macungie, wife of predeceased brother, Chris A. Radcliffe; nieces and nephews Heather, Brent, Garrett Radcliffe, Stacey Seislove, Eric and his wife Christina Schantzenbach. There are also great nieces, great nephews, cousins, additional family and numerous loving friends. Michael loved the game of golf, the Phillies and Eagles. He also loved his garden, enjoyed making people happy, making the best of any situation, but most importantly, he will be remebered as having the quickest wit, a kind, generous, and selfless individual.... SERVICES: There will be a greeting of friends and family from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Hunsicker’s Grove, 9350 Longswamp Road, Mertztown, PA, 19530, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Please follow CDC Guidelines for safety. Due to the current situation, an after event has not been scheduled. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
