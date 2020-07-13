Michael David Buzalewski Michael David Buzalewski, 57, died July 12, 2020 in his Ruscombmanor Township residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Karen M. (Litchko) Buzalewski, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Born, June 6, 1963, in Reading, he was a son of Christine A. (Koprowski) Buzalewski of Oley, and the late Chester B. Buzalewski. Michael was a 1981 graduate of Reading High School, and then went on to earn an associate degree from Lehigh Carbon Community College. He was employed as a steamfitter for 30 years, last working in the Local Steamfitters Union #420, which he was very proud of. Michael was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boyertown. An avid archery hunter, he loved spending time outdoors, especially with his family at their cabin in Sullivan County. He also enjoyed cooking. Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are his two children: Travis M., husband of Jessica L. (Benson) Buzalewski of Oley; and Sarah G. Buzalewski of Ruscombmanor Township; and his granddaughter, Hailey J. Buzalewski, who was the light of his life. Other survivors include his sister, Juliann Jeschke of Reading; his brother, Joseph Buzalewski of Oley, and his twin brother, Jeffrey Buzalewski. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.