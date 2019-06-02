Michael DeStasio Sr., 92, formerly of

Muhlenberg Park, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Kutztown Manor.

He was the loving husband of Ruth I. (Bricker) DeStasio.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Andrew and Theresa DeStasio.

Michael was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II. He served three years at the tail end of the Pacific Theater,

including Guam and Okinawa.

He was a journeyman industrial maintenance mechanic for most of his life, last working and retiring from Firestone Tire & Rubber, Pottstown, Pa.

Michael was a longtime member of Goodwill Fire

Company 10, Muhlenberg Twp.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Michael is survived by two children, Cheryl, wife of Dennis Bingaman, Hamburg, and Michael Jr., husband of Susan DeStasio, Leesport. Five grandchildren: Jennifer Witman, Timothy Antosy Jr., Beth Battersby, Krista Herman and Timothy Madeira; and 14 great-grandchildren also survive him.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Thomas, Warren and Joseph; and a sister, Marie.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, RR #2, Box 484, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003-9618. Friends and family are welcome to attend the committal service.




