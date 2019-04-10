Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael DiScala Sr..

Michael F. DiScala Sr., 73, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the comfort of his home

surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born in Ischia, Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Giovanna (Iacono) DiScala. He was the

husband of Anna Maria (Sasso) DiScala, at home.

Michael served in the Italian Army. Michael was the owner of his family's business, DiScala's Pizza House, in Birdsboro, for 44 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. Michael was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church in Union Twp., and a former member of the Birdsboro Rotary Club and South Birdsboro Archery Rod & Gun Club.

Surviving Michael, along with his wife of 50 years, is 1 son, Michael F. DiScala Jr., husband of Dondra L., of

Douglassville, Pa.; 1 daughter, Laura A. DiScala, at home; 4 brothers: Sebastian DiScala, of Lawrenceville, N.J., Luigi DiScala, of Munich, Germany, George DiScala, of Exeter Twp., Pa., and Joe DiScala, of Oregon. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Michael F. DiScala III and Reina DiScala.

A visitation will be held at the Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville, Pa., on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.,

followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville, PA 19518.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



