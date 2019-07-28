Michael Alan Dunlap, 52, of Temple, Pa., passed away on July 17, 2019, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his father,

Milford Dunlap Jr.; and survived by his mother, Patricia (Michalski) Dunlap; son, Jesse; sisters, Michele (Dunlap) Satz and Kim Dunlap; and nephew,

Philip Satz.

Mike was a professional tree trimmer and worked as a carpenter in Selbyville, Del. He loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and Finn, the Golden Doodle.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate his life and share memories at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, at the Muhlenberg Recreation Center, 3025 River Road, Reading, PA 19605.



