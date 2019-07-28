Michael Dunlap

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dunlap.
Obituary
Send Flowers


Michael Alan Dunlap, 52, of Temple, Pa., passed away on July 17, 2019, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his father,

Milford Dunlap Jr.; and survived by his mother, Patricia (Michalski) Dunlap; son, Jesse; sisters, Michele (Dunlap) Satz and Kim Dunlap; and nephew,

Philip Satz.

Mike was a professional tree trimmer and worked as a carpenter in Selbyville, Del. He loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and Finn, the Golden Doodle.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate his life and share memories at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, at the Muhlenberg Recreation Center, 3025 River Road, Reading, PA 19605.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.