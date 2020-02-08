|
Michael L. Fasching, 66, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in his Lenhartsville residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Judith A. (McIlhaney) Fasching to whom he married in 1987. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Otto and Catherine (Morgan) Fasching. Michael was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was employed as a dispatcher at Allied Waste for eleven years, retiring a couple years ago. Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman and belonged to various hunting organizations. His favorite, which he shared with much of his family, was The Hemlock Camp in Promised Land, PA, Pocono Mountains. He was a very generous person and loved his dogs and cats. In addition to his wife Judith, Michael is survived by two brothers; Francis and Robert Fasching; and many nieces and a nephew. Michael was predeceased by his triplet children; Seth, Adam, and Zane Fasching. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s (Smoke) Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held an hour and half before the services in the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020