Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
1949 - 2019
Michael D. Ferro, 70, of Wyomissing, passed away

Saturday, September 21 in the Wyomissing Health and

Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Natale and Elizabeth (Lutz) Ferro.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School.

He was employed by Surgical Specialties Corp. in Exeter Twp. for over 20 years.

In his earlier years Michael enjoyed dirt track racing.

Michael and his son raced his micro sprint car No. 68.

He was a drummer in several local bands playing throughout the area. He also enjoyed fishing.

Surviving is a son, Michael B. Ferro and wife, Tracey Hess-Ferro. There is a grandson, Philip Ferro. Also, there are two siblings, David Michael Ferro and Linda Redcay.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Pastor Rebecca Knox

officiating.

Family and friends may attend a visitation with the

family on Monday in the funeral home from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane

Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604 and the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfunerlhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
