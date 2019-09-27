|
Michael D. Ferro, 70, of Wyomissing, passed away
Saturday, September 21 in the Wyomissing Health and
Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Natale and Elizabeth (Lutz) Ferro.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School.
He was employed by Surgical Specialties Corp. in Exeter Twp. for over 20 years.
In his earlier years Michael enjoyed dirt track racing.
Michael and his son raced his micro sprint car No. 68.
He was a drummer in several local bands playing throughout the area. He also enjoyed fishing.
Surviving is a son, Michael B. Ferro and wife, Tracey Hess-Ferro. There is a grandson, Philip Ferro. Also, there are two siblings, David Michael Ferro and Linda Redcay.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Pastor Rebecca Knox
officiating.
Family and friends may attend a visitation with the
family on Monday in the funeral home from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane
Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604 and the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfunerlhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019