Michael A. Futrick Sr., 68, passed away June 14, 2019, in his Reading residence,

surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara F. (Koumaras) Futrick, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Michael and Jennie R. (Knapp) Futrick.

Mike was a 1968 graduate of Reading High School. He played baseball and football for the Red Knights. Mike was employed by Bernville Fuel as an HVAC technician for over 20 years. He previously worked for West Reading Optical as an optician for 20 years. He loved playing fastpitch softball for the Ukes and Southends softball teams in the '70s and '80s. He volunteered his time coaching several youth football teams for the Rising Sun Sunners. He enjoyed

listening to '80s music, watching every episode of Highlander and the Big Ten network while having a Coors original. He was quick witted and sharp, coining several slogans and funny sayings. He found the most joy watching his kids and grandkids compete in sports. Grandpop never missed a game.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three

children: Michael Jr., husband of Staci, Sinking Spring; Alan, husband of Jennifer, Sinking Spring; and Alaina, wife of Mike Dachowski, Charleston, R.I. He is also survived by his sister, Michele, wife of Jay Steinmetz; 11 grandchildren: Anthony, AJ, Carly, Madison, Courtney, Ella, Ava, Michael, Jack, Emma and Alyssa.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

