1/2
Michael H. Drumheller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael H. Drumheller Michael H. Drumheller, 71, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale, due to Alzheimer’s disease that stole his mind and by Parkinson’s disease that took his mobility. He was the husband of Beckie K. Bentz. Born in Pottstown, Mike was the son of the late Allen and Betty (Hartenstein) Drumheller. He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era and was employed by the Rose Corporation in Birdsboro and Reading as a machine builder. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Dionna DeSantis, wife of Meme DeSantis of Muhlenberg Township; Troy Drumheller, husband of Tara Drumheller of Myerstown, grandchildren Nick DeSantis, Wil Drumheller, Alaina Drumheller and was preceded in death by his grandson A.J. DeSantis. Mike is also survived by his sister Jane Hurley, wife of Leroy Hurley of Leesport and his brother David Drumheller of Laureldale. Please remember Drummy as he was back in the day. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved