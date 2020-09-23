Michael H. Drumheller Michael H. Drumheller, 71, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale, due to Alzheimer’s disease that stole his mind and by Parkinson’s disease that took his mobility. He was the husband of Beckie K. Bentz. Born in Pottstown, Mike was the son of the late Allen and Betty (Hartenstein) Drumheller. He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era and was employed by the Rose Corporation in Birdsboro and Reading as a machine builder. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Dionna DeSantis, wife of Meme DeSantis of Muhlenberg Township; Troy Drumheller, husband of Tara Drumheller of Myerstown, grandchildren Nick DeSantis, Wil Drumheller, Alaina Drumheller and was preceded in death by his grandson A.J. DeSantis. Mike is also survived by his sister Jane Hurley, wife of Leroy Hurley of Leesport and his brother David Drumheller of Laureldale. Please remember Drummy as he was back in the day. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com