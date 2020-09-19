Michael H. Shanaman, 72, passed away September 17, 2020, in his Laureldale residence. He was the companion of Donna M. Schmeck for over 20 years. Michael was the son of the late Henry and Margaret (Walker) Shanaman. After graduating from Conrad Weiser High School he entered the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He worked as a courier at Bearings Inc & D & S Express, for many years. Michael had a wide and varied array of interests, he loved baseball and was a passionate fan of the New York Yankees, and Phillies. When baseball season hit, he loved going to picnics and watching fireworks at the Reading Fightin’ Phils. He enjoyed football, and was a longtime bowler. He loved road trips and the mountains of Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed spending time in Potter County. Michael loved country music. He also had an affinity for hats, never without one, many knew him as “Mike the Hat.” He was very social and made fiends everywhere he went, and never missed a family outing. He particularly delighted in playing cards with his brother and nieces. Michael will be remembered for many things, including his devotion to family. Michael is survived by his siblings: Teresa Lehmann, Mooresville NC; Melanie, wife of Jack Martin, Coudersport PA; Deborah Shanaman, Water Mill, NY; Jeffrey (Beverly) Shanaman, Robesonia; Henry (Jean) Shanaman, Birdsboro; and Mark (Joyce) Shanaman, Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Pricilla Shanaman. Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Veterans Hospital, Voluntary Service Office, Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA 17042. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.