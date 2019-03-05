Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Harbach.

Michael S. Harbach, 62, of Temple, passed away

Wednesday, February 27th, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, he was a son of Roberta J. (Crimbring) Harbach, of Temple, and the late Florin J. "Mickey" Harbach. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1975 and later Kutztown University earning a Bachelor of Science. Mike worked as a teacher at RACC, Kutztown

University and BTI.

He loved music, playing guitar and the keyboard, and was in the process of writing a musical. He also enjoyed acting and theater, and was actively involved in Genesius Theatre, both acting and as director as well as playing in the orchestra.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his two sisters,

Karen "Kay" S. Grim and Christine E. Harbach, both of Muhlenberg Twp.; nephews, Glenn R. Grim Jr. and Eric A. Bitler; niece, Sarah E. Ludwig; and 4 great-nieces. He is also survived by his fiancee, Lisa F. Oswald, Pottsville.

In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his son, Brandon M. Harbach; and his sister, Cheryl A. Heberling.

Celebration of Life Service from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Linda L. Kozlowski and Carl David Wolfe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Mike by making

contributions to , c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon PA 19510.

