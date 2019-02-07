Michael Heffner

Michael R. Heffner, 64, of Reading, passed away Friday, February 1st, at Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale.

Michael was born in Reading on January 12, 1955, a son of Jeanette Pfleger, of

Temple, and Raymond Heffner, of

Laureldale.

He was 1974 graduate of Mt. Penn High School, then serving in the U.S. Air Force. He later worked as a mail sorter for the U.S. Postal Service.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Jessica, wife of Greg Gunter, of Mohrsville; sister, Colleen Heffner, companion of Rich Messner, of Birdsboro; and two brothers, Todd Heffner, of Bernville, and Brett Heffner, of Reading. He is also survived by two grandchildren.

Services are private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.

Donations may be made to Feeney Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019
