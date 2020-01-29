|
Michael J. Hertz, 87 of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 in Hershey Medical Center. Born on March 1, 1932, in Glen Dower, he was a son of the late Andrew and Anna Polk Hertz. He was a 1950 graduate of Cass Township High School. Mike was a Cpl. in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict having served with Hq. & Hq. 7 Service Battery 663rd FA BN. He was employed as a mechanic over 20 years for P.P.&L. Preceding him in death were his wife of 62 years, Shirley E. Morgan Hertz, on December 30, 2019; two brothers, Emil and James Hertz; two sisters, Gloria Walasavage and Mary Ann Muscara. Mike is survived by his daughter, Dawn E. Hertz of Harleysville; five brothers, Paul and wife Frances Hertz, John and wife JoAnn Hertz, Andrew Hertz and his companion Ann Marie, Thomas and wife Marie Hertz, George and wife Janice Hertz; two sisters, Arlene Reiff and Betty Mae Hertz; nieces and nephews. All services and interment, in the Donaldson Cemetery, will be private at the convenience of the family, The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Hillside SPCA, P. O. Box 233, Pottsville, Pa. 17901, in his memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020