Michael J. Norris Michael J. Norris, 55, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020, in his West Reading home. Born December 28, 1964, in Philadelphia, Michael was the only boy out of five siblings. He was involved in all sports as a child through his teen years, from hockey to baseball to football; anything that kept him active. A lifelong, avid sports fan, Michael always had a special love and devotion to the Philadelphia teams. He was introduced to carpentry work at the age of 13, and stuck within that trade well into his adult life. He was a truly-gifted carpenter who could literally build anything, from million dollar homes to beautifully-crafted furniture. His problem-solving skills and “fix-it” attitude were unmatched. Michael’s compassion towards others and willingness to help anyone in need were his most admirable assets. He loved playing practical jokes on those around him, and doing whatever he could to make people laugh. Michael also had a strong belief in family bond and loyalty, and loved nothing more than when he had the chance to spend time with them. Family meant everything to him, and he will be missed very dearly. Michael was predeceased by several beloved family members, including his father, Anthony J. Norris; his mother, Frances M. (Brancocchio) Norris; a sister, Maureen (Norris) Crompton, wife of Joseph; cousins David Laurie, Robert Laurie, and uncle Bob Laurie. Surviving are: two sons, Francis R. Norris, West Reading, and Michael Norris, Jr, Florida; sisters Sharon (Norris) Halter of Reading, Catherine (Norris) Kacprzycki of Collegeville, Melissa (Norris) Quinter, wife of Kevin, of Wyomissing, and his spouse Tracy (Dewees) Norris of Reading; nephews Anthony Norris, of West Reading, and Adam Kacprzycki; niece Shelby Halter, of Shillington; and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts and extended family members. He is also survived by his two furry companions, Marco and LBJ. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.