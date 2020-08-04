1/
Michael Keck
1981 - 2020
Michael D. Keck Michael D. Keck, 68, of Kempton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, where he was a patient since July 27th. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Geiger) Keck, they were married, October 22, 1981. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Forrest H. and Anna E. (Brucker) Keck. Prior to his retirement, Michael was employed as an Automotive Painter. Michael enjoyed tinkering in his garage on his Cadillacs. He was also a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, having been a season-ticket holder for many years. He also had an extensive collection of sports cards. In addition to his wife of 38 years, Barbara, Michael is survived by a step son, Roy Charles “Chuck”, husband of Eileen (McClafferty) Hoch, Kutztown; a sister, Lisa A. (Keck) Schiffner, Allentown. There are two grandchildren: Robyn A. Hoch, Fleetwood; and Ryan J. Hoch, Kutztown; twin nieces: Cassandra L. Schiffner and Nicole R. Schiffner, both of Breinigsville; nephew, Jason Keck, Whitehall. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by two brothers: Dennis W. Keck and Kevin F. Keck. Services for Michael will be private at the convenience of the family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
