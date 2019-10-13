|
Michael Stephen Kerper Michael Stephen Kerper, 63, of Reading, formerly of Concord, N.H., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Reading, Pa. He was the son of the late Richard S. and Jane L. (Abraham) Kerper. Born in Pottstown on September 29, 1956, Mike was a 1974 graduate of Concord High School in Concord, N.H. and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, Merrimack Valley with a bachelor’s in general studies. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, N.H. He served peacetime in the United States Navy. Mike enjoyed collecting antique coins and baseball cards. He was an avid sports fan and liked going to the games. He was a wiz with the stock market and really enjoyed following the trends and investing. Mike loved his animals and is preceded in death by his cat, Menina; and his dog, Princess. Surviving is his brother, Richard “Rick” M. Kerper; and his wife, Wendi S. (Barnwell) of Lancaster, Pa.; two nieces; one grandnephew; and many cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, downtown Reading, PA. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019