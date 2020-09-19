Michael Kochan

Michael C. “Mikey” Kochan, 59 of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in his residence. He was the son of the late Carl Kochan and Gloria J. (Sunday) Bailey. He graduated high school in 1980. Mikey was currently employed as a cook at the Village Tavern for the past 20 years. He enjoyed his bunnies and rabbits, landscaping, and his videotapes. He was a collector of things, and loved camping. He was a fan of NASCAR. He enjoyed helping on the potato farm and with the potato harvest. Mikey is survived by his many friends and family. In lieu of formal services, please take time to remember and celebrate Mikey’s life. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, pleas visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com