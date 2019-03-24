Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Leddy.

Michael Patrick Leddy, D.M.D., 68, of St. Lawrence, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was predeceased by his son, Spencer.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Cyril Vincent and Edythe Lucia (McMullen) Leddy. Michael was a

graduate of Holy Name High School, Scranton University, Villanova University and Temple University Dental School.

Mike's life was dedicated to his patients and his dental practice located on Lancaster Avenue in Reading. He was a general dentist who accomplished a specialized fellowship degree in implantology. His dental practice, which spanned 38 years, included a partnership with both his father and brother, Cyril V. Leddy.

Swimming gave him so much joy in life, followed by golf, ping-pong and all backyard family games, most recently

enjoying tic-tac-toe with his oldest granddaughter. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and cheered on many local sports teams.

He is survived by his wife, Nanci L. (Wasser) Leddy; and his children:Jason (Lindsey) Buynovsky, of Reading,

Michael (Erica) Leddy, of Springfield, Pa., Julie (Luke)

Sullivan, of Mountain Top, Pa.; and six loving grand-children; as well as siblings: Anne (Alexander) Wilson, Cheryl (Jim) Thornton and Cyril (Carol) Leddy; and six nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered by all as a thoughtful, generous and loving man with a true devotion to his family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West

Reading, with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the

funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kornberg School of Dentistry, Temple University.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



