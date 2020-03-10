|
Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020