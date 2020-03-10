Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Yourkavitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Yourkavitch


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Lee Yourkavitch Obituary
Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association, 2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com Attachments area Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association, 2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com Attachments area Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association, 2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com Attachments area Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association, 2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association, 2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com Michael Lee Yourkavitch, 64, of Alsace Township, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite D. (Bieber) Yourkavitch. He was a 1973 graduate of Fleetwood High School and was a member of Fleetwood Golf League, Kutztown Lions Club, and Berks County Realtors. Over his career, Michael was the Manager of Stauffer's in Blandon, worked in the hardware department at Home Depot, and was a realtor with Coldwell Banker. Michael is survived by his children: Dr. Jennifer M. Yourkavitch, wife of Robert Carty; Jess M., husband of Melissa; Jill A. Faber, fiancee of Robert Stichter; Joseph B., husband of Kaitlyn; and, Jake A., partner of Emilie Pinkasavage; as well as ten grandchildren. He is also survived by former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Jo Auman, and siblings Linda Shaffer, Edward, Diane Weand, and twin brother Martin. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern Amputee Golf Association, 2015 Amherst Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -