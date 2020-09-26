1/1
Michael Nocera
1961 - 2020
Michael John “The King” Nocera, 59, born August 20, 1961, passed away in his beloved home on September 24, 2020. Michael loved his family, his cats and his music passionately. He was an outstanding drummer in many bands, most notably Zish and the 8 Ball and the Slate Tops. He was employed as a truck driver and later as a industrial supply handler for Yeager Supply. Michael had the ability to make anyone laugh and be the life of the party. He took great pride in his home that he always said reminded him of his grandparents home. He was an avid watcher of NASCAR and the Buffalo Bills. His love of life could be felt by everyone around him. He will be dearly missed. Michael was pre-deceased by his mother Myrtle (Snyder) Nocera, his father Thomas Nocera, brothers, Thomas Nocera Jr and Brian Nocera and by his sister, Denise Nocera. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Melnyczenko, daughter, Katie L. Nocera, sisters; Cheryl (Nocera) Garl, Brenda (Nocera) Eberly, Shelly Nocera and Gina Hunt and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 501 Summit Ave., Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address above or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church
September 26, 2020
So sad to hear of Mitch’s passing. Had the good fortune of playing in a band with him and Jack McCoy years ago. I still have to smile every time I think of him. Fantastic drummer and great guy.
Craig Schaffer
Friend
