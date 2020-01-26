|
|
Michael S. Parznik Jr., 77, of Reading, passed away on Jan. 26, in ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Michael S. and Elizabeth C. (Miller) Parznik. Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving as a Medic. He was a member of St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Reading. Michael was most known as a local bartender working at Lewis Tavern, Hyde Park, in the 1970s, Spring Inn from 1981 to 1990 and the East Ends Athletic Assoc from 1991-1999. He then worked at the Reading Hospital in the Custodial Dept. from 1999 to 2008. Surviving are two brothers, Steven J., husband of Lisa Parznik, Muhlenberg Twp.; Richard W., husband of Barbara Parznik, Shoemakersville, Pa.; and one sister, Maryann Parznik, of Meadeville, Pa. Also surviving are two nephews and two nieces. Funeral Services and burial will be private at the request of Michael. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020