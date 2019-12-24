Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
Michael R. Houck

Michael R. Houck Obituary
Michael R. Houck Jr., 54, of Stony Creek Mills, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in his home. He was the wife of Jessica J. (Koch) Houck. Born in Reading, he was the son of Judith (Heifert) Hartman of Fleetwood and the late Michael R. Houck. Michael was a graduate of Exeter High School and a member of the United States Navy serving in the Gulf War. Michael worked as an Electrical Maintenance Technician for Tyco Manufactoring. He is survived by one son Nicholas M. of Birdsboro, one brother Jason R. and two sisters Patti E. Ring and Michelle R. Phillips. Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
