Michael R. “Mike” Santos Michael R. “Mike” Santos, 56, of Douglassville, Amity Twp., PA passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born in the Philippines, he was the son of Leonard A. and Bienvenida (Ranjo) Santos of Rydal, PA. He was the husband of Isabelita (Crespo) Santos. Mike worked as a tractor trailer driver. He loved sports, especially watching the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite TV shows: Columbo and Hogan’s Heroes. Surviving Mike, along with his wife, Isabelita, are: 3 daughters: Rhea Santos of Los Angeles, CA, Erin Santos of Pittsburgh, PA, Ally Santos at home; 3 brothers: Raphael Santos of Norwich, CT, Lawrence Santos of Rydal, PA, and Gabriel Santos of Rydal, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville, PA 19518. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00AM-10:15AM with mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception RC Church at the above address. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



