1/1
Michael R. Santos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael R. “Mike” Santos Michael R. “Mike” Santos, 56, of Douglassville, Amity Twp., PA passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born in the Philippines, he was the son of Leonard A. and Bienvenida (Ranjo) Santos of Rydal, PA. He was the husband of Isabelita (Crespo) Santos. Mike worked as a tractor trailer driver. He loved sports, especially watching the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite TV shows: Columbo and Hogan’s Heroes. Surviving Mike, along with his wife, Isabelita, are: 3 daughters: Rhea Santos of Los Angeles, CA, Erin Santos of Pittsburgh, PA, Ally Santos at home; 3 brothers: Raphael Santos of Norwich, CT, Lawrence Santos of Rydal, PA, and Gabriel Santos of Rydal, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville, PA 19518. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00AM-10:15AM with mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception RC Church at the above address. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved