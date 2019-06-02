Michael Rupp, 56, of Leesport, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a

courageous battle with cancer.

He is predeceased by his mother,

Josephine Rupp; and son, Brandon Rupp.

He is survived by his daughters: Amber, Cortney and Zoe; and his grandchildren: Colton, Madelyn and Paisley. He is also survived by his sister, Michelle and her husband, Dave Good, who took Mike into their home and cared for him during his battle with cancer. In

addition, he is survived by his nieces and nephews, Nicole Zawidski and her husband, Danny, and their children,

Hailey and Connor; as well as David Good and his wife, Megan.

No services will be held and family will privately

celebrate his life. Michael gave until the very end with

donations of organs to the Gift of Life Program and

Science Care.



