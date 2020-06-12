Michael D. Sands Sr., 77, of Leesport, passed away on June 10, 2020 in his residence. He was born on October 4, 1942 to the late Stanley and Olga (Obarrow) Sands. Michael was the husband of Virginia A. (Tolland) Sands with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. Michael enjoyed vacationing at his summer home in Peach Bottom where he loved to go boating and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family and many friends. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Eagles and the Flyers. He was the co-owner of Bypass Auto Repair on the Warren Street bypass and then owner of M&G Trailer Repair at Exide Corp. Michael proudly served his country as a PFC in the United States Army. In addition to his wife, Virginia, Michael is survived by his daughter, Michele Sands and step-children, Patti Adams, Susan Froelich Squillace, Mary Bender, David Froelich and Deborah Johnson; Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and one sister, Sandy (Sands) Constein and his previous wife, Janice D. Sands. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael D. Sands, Jr. and two brothers, Rich Sands and Stanley Sands, Jr. In the words of Mike, “Have a magical day…” Services will be private at the request of the family. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.