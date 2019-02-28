Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Schaffer.

Michael M. Schaffer, 39, of Muhlenberg Township, died February 21, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, as a result of a pedestrian accident in Muhlenberg Township.

He was the husband of Jessica E. (Dunn) Schaffer, to whom he was married November 8, 2014.

Born January 13, 1980, in Reading, he was a son of Scott M. Schaffer, husband of Darlene M. Schaffer, of

Muhlenberg Township, and Annemarie G. Missonis, of Shillington.

Michael was a 1998 graduate of Holy Name High School and then went on to attend Penn State University, Berks Campus.

He loved the Eagles and the Phillies.

Michael loved refurbishing and collecting Hot Wheels cars. He also loved modern history.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his sister, Giana M. Schaffer, of Temple; his brother, Corey S. Schaffer, of

Spring Township; and his two nephews, Aaron Schaffer and Steven Schaffer.

Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Steven P. Schaffer, who died August 17, 1985.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eckley Miners Village Association, 2 Eckley Main Street,

Weatherly, PA 18255.

For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.



