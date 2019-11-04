Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Schweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Schweitzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Schweitzer Obituary
Michael E. Schweitzer, 70, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was a son of the late Edwin and Annabelle (Fritz) Schweitzer and the loving companion of 32 years to Joleen R. Dull. Mike grew up in Adamstown, started working at Hope Hosiery Mills at 16 years-old and retired from the mill in 2014. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Mike was a former member of the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, the Ephrata Amvets and a lifetime member of the Adamstown . He enjoyed all kinds of music and classic clips of the Three Stooges. Family was important to Mike, and he had a special relationship with his grandchildren. In addition to his love, Joleen, Mike is survived by two children, Tina L. Schweitzer (Lewie Yingst), of Ephrata; and Todd M. Schweitzer (Jen), of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Briana Schweitzer, Bryce Schweitzer and Joseph Yingst; three siblings: Melissa Coldren (Doug), of Adamstown; Melinda Anderson, of Denver; and Schott Schweitzer (Alyce), of Adamstown; sister-in-law, Erla Schweitzer; and Joleen’s son, Nicholas W. Dull. Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Schweitzer. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 80 E Main St., Adamstown, PA 19501, officiated by Rev. Sandra Gideon. Military honors & interment Friday, Nov. 22, at 1:00 p.m., in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Memorial contributions to Eagle Heights Hospice, Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -