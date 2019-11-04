|
Michael E. Schweitzer, 70, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was a son of the late Edwin and Annabelle (Fritz) Schweitzer and the loving companion of 32 years to Joleen R. Dull. Mike grew up in Adamstown, started working at Hope Hosiery Mills at 16 years-old and retired from the mill in 2014. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Mike was a former member of the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, the Ephrata Amvets and a lifetime member of the Adamstown . He enjoyed all kinds of music and classic clips of the Three Stooges. Family was important to Mike, and he had a special relationship with his grandchildren. In addition to his love, Joleen, Mike is survived by two children, Tina L. Schweitzer (Lewie Yingst), of Ephrata; and Todd M. Schweitzer (Jen), of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Briana Schweitzer, Bryce Schweitzer and Joseph Yingst; three siblings: Melissa Coldren (Doug), of Adamstown; Melinda Anderson, of Denver; and Schott Schweitzer (Alyce), of Adamstown; sister-in-law, Erla Schweitzer; and Joleen’s son, Nicholas W. Dull. Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Schweitzer. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 80 E Main St., Adamstown, PA 19501, officiated by Rev. Sandra Gideon. Military honors & interment Friday, Nov. 22, at 1:00 p.m., in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Memorial contributions to Eagle Heights Hospice, Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019