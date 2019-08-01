Michael Joseph Screpesi, age 80, loving husband for 61 years to Concetta (Aiello) Screpesi, of Georgetown, Del., died July 18, 2019, at Harrison Senior Living, in

Georgetown, Del.

He was born on March 29, 1939, in Reading, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Stella (Zackowski) Screpesi. Michael graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1957. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Georgetown.

Michael owned and operated the former Screpesi's

Italian Restaurant in Reading, Pa., and Screpesi's South

Deli in Long Neck, Del. Above all, Michael cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and

devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be

deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Thomas Screpesi; and his sisters, Mary Ostrowski and Bonnie Weisbrod.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Concetta Screpesi; his daughters, Janelle Rohrbach (Jeffrey) and Rachelle Linney (Neil); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sisters, Anna Mae Siegfried and Patricia Flanagan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, Kutztown Road, Reading, Pa. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, Del.

Please visit Mr. Screpesi's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at

www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.



