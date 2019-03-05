Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Shustack.

Michael Charles Shustack, 60, of Reading, Pa., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born May 22, 1958, in West Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward James Shustack and Anna Eleanor (Lysakowski) Shustack. He was employed at the "The Greenery" at Boscov's East in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.

Michael was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. He was always the life of the party and loved talking to anyone he met. He was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan. Mike was known by many as "Shuey" and close family members as "Uncle Buck."

Surviving are a sister, Catherine Marie, wife of Arthur Howard, of Hesperus, Colo.; 3 brothers: Robert J., husband of Aileen Shustack, of Marysville, Ohio, Thomas E.,

husband of Michele Shustack, of Birdsboro, Pa., Timothy J., husband of Stephanie Shustack, of Reading, Pa.; 3 nieces; 5 nephews; their spouses and children.

A viewing will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be to the . www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



