Michael J. Spear, 67, of Exeter Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Valerie A. (Marut) Spear, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Hazelton, Pa., he was the son of the late James H. Spear and Ruth A. (Lusher) Spear, of Florida. Michael graduated from Central Columbia High School, in Bloomsburg, and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township Michael worked as a police officer for most of his career. He was then promoted to Chief of Police with Central Berks Regional Police Department in November 1996. Michael was voted Police Officer of the Year, in 1988, by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #71, and, in January 2005, was hired by the County of Berks, 23rd Judicial District of PA, as the jury program supervisor. He ran the entire Jury Program for eight years until he retired on December 31, 2013. Michael was head golf coach at Central Catholic and Berks Catholic High Schools from 2001-2018 during which time they became Berks County Champs and he was named Coach of the Year in 2014. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his daughter, Jessica M. O’Rourke (Shawn), Cumru Twp.; his son, Matthew M. (Lauren), Lansdale; grandchildren: Nolan, Natalie, Theo, Emerson; siblings: Elaine, Jimmy (Donna) and Rick; and nieces: Erin, Rachael and Julia. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, beginning at 11:00 a.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Catholic Golf Team, Attn: Bill Hess, 955 E Wyomissing Blvd., Reading PA 19611, or Pennsylvania Concerns of Police Survivors, PO Box 162, East Berlin, PA 17316. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020