Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Spear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Spear Obituary
Michael J. Spear, 67, of Exeter Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Valerie A. (Marut) Spear, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Hazelton, Pa., he was the son of the late James H. Spear and Ruth A. (Lusher) Spear, of Florida. Michael graduated from Central Columbia High School, in Bloomsburg, and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township Michael worked as a police officer for most of his career. He was then promoted to Chief of Police with Central Berks Regional Police Department in November 1996. Michael was voted Police Officer of the Year, in 1988, by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #71, and, in January 2005, was hired by the County of Berks, 23rd Judicial District of PA, as the jury program supervisor. He ran the entire Jury Program for eight years until he retired on December 31, 2013. Michael was head golf coach at Central Catholic and Berks Catholic High Schools from 2001-2018 during which time they became Berks County Champs and he was named Coach of the Year in 2014. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his daughter, Jessica M. O’Rourke (Shawn), Cumru Twp.; his son, Matthew M. (Lauren), Lansdale; grandchildren: Nolan, Natalie, Theo, Emerson; siblings: Elaine, Jimmy (Donna) and Rick; and nieces: Erin, Rachael and Julia. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, beginning at 11:00 a.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Catholic Golf Team, Attn: Bill Hess, 955 E Wyomissing Blvd., Reading PA 19611, or Pennsylvania Concerns of Police Survivors, PO Box 162, East Berlin, PA 17316. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -