Michael Tenney Obituary
Michael J. Tenney, 52, passed away February 21, 2020. He was the husband of Delia A. (Riegel) Tenney. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late James and Ruth Tenney. He was a self-employed general contractor. He is also survived by sons, Justin Tenney and Alex Tenny; stepsons, Corey Riegel and Lamar Tees; brother, James Tenney; and sisters, Caroline Fehnel and Christine Tenney; and five grandchildren. Services were private. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading had charge.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
