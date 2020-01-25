|
Michael G. Trommatter, 59, of East Reading, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Karen A. (Barrett) Trommatter. Born in Cherry Point, VA, he was the son of James and Sandra (Beck) Trommatter, Williamsburg, VA. He was a member of Seyfert Wesleyan Church, Birdsboro and the founder of Safehouse Bird Rescue. Mike was a former editor for the Williamsburg Gazette and lastly worked as a forklift driver for Walmart Distribution. In addition to his wife Karen, Mike is survived by son Ashton (Brittany); brother Jim (Wanda); sister Becky Bull; and niece Taylor. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with services beginning at 12:30 p.m. in Seyfert Wesleyan Church, 2 Maple Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seyfert Wesleyan Church, to the address above. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020