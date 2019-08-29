|
Michael Allen Trump, 49, born in Reading Pa., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, from a tragic scuba diving accident in the Niagara River.
Michael graduated from Reading High School, Reading, Pa., attended University of Pittsburgh, Pa., from 1988-1989, Lincoln Technical
Institute, Allentown, Pa., 1989-1991, and graduated with an associate degree in architectural drafting & design.
He was employed with EnviroScience as Project Designer/FAA Certified Commercial Drone Pilot.
Michael was an avid Boy Scout in his younger years,
attaining Eagle Scout in 1987. He was also a member of the award-winning Reading Buccaneers in 1990.
Michael loved to travel with his family, having visited all 50 states and many countries with Kristin, Amanda and Tricia. He enjoyed scuba diving (entire family are Master Divers), biking, hiking back trails in many national parks, skiing, climbing, photography, doing videos for his
daughters' school dance concerts and recitals and most
recently drones. Michael and his girls were avid sports fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins,
attending many games.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kristin; daughters, Amanda P. (student at Husson University, Bangor, Maine) and Tricia L. (student at Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron, Ohio); parents, Richard A. and Faye T. (Snyder) Trump, of Wyomissing, Pa.; brother, Scott A. Trump, of Atlanta, Ga.; in-laws, Guy and Ruth Wicks, of Bernville, Pa.; and godparents, Raymond and Shirley
Stocker, of Shillington, Pa.
Visitation for the family and friends will be held
Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio.
Service and cremation at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Reading Buccaneers, PO Box 13032, Reading, PA, 19612, or Boy Scouts of America, 5027 Pottsville Pike, Reading PA, 19605 or Raptor Center, 1000 Raptor Way, Sitka, AK, 99835 or Education Fund for Amanda and Tricia.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the
online guestbook.