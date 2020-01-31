|
Mr. Michael K. Wanner Sr., 68, of Robeson Twp., passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Eileen L. (Leach) Wanner. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Floyd R. and Virginia F. (Lutz) Wanner. Michael was a 1969 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and attended Kutztown University. He was a longtime Manager for Sears Department Stores. He was also employed by the Floyd R. Wanner and Son Rug Cleaning of Cumru Twp. He studied the Bible with residents at Hogar C.R.E.A., in Reading. Michael was the lead vocalist for the band The Undesyded that produced the hit single “Baby I Need You.” He is known by many for his singing at local Berks County karaoke nights. He had a larger than life personality. He was a devoted father and grandfather who had a knack for telling “Dad” jokes to their full potential. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Paul M., husband of Christine Wanner, of Pfafftown, N.C.; Melissa L. Wanner, wife of Miguel Vasquez, of Mesa, Ariz.; Kieth M., husband of Megan Wanner, of West Lawn; and Amanda S. Wanner, wife of Shawn Pelter, of Mohnton. He is also survived by grandchildren: Cade, Cara, Cavin, Jaxson and Evelyn Wanner and Ever Vasquez; siblings: Susan F. Summers, widow of William, of Mohnton; Sharon G., wife of Michael Sokol, of Mohnton; and Kimberly S. Wanner, partner of Frederick Ness; three aunts: Evelyn, widow of Hal Hurst; Shirley, wife of Kenneth Artz; and Lucille, wife of Eugene Keller; and two uncles, Samuel Wanner, who resides with Barb; and Warren Lutz, widower of Nancy. He was predeceased by a son, Michael K. Wanner Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the unexpected passing of Michael the family is requesting donations for the funeral expenses in lieu of flowers. To make donations, please contact Amanda Wanner at 484-794-8107 or [email protected] To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020