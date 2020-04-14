|
Michael William Andrews, 72, of Sinking Spring, PA, died peacefully, ‘virtually’ surrounded by his loved ones at the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA, on April 9, 2020. Affectionately known as "Mike" to all, he had a permanent smile and an infectious laugh. He often laughed so hard he was brought to tears. A graduate of Reading High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, you would rarely find him without a cap representing his service branch. And if it wasn’t that one, it would have been a cap of his favorite team, the Eagles. He was known for being the life of the party and made friends wherever he went. Especially when working in the family-owned store for many years, Moyer’s Book Mart. He could make you smile with little effort and took pride in being a jokester. Born on August 23, 1947, in Williamsport, PA, to the late William E. Andrews and Sarah C. (Jones) Andrews. Michael was predeceased by a brother, Glenn E. Andrews; but is survived by a sister Debora E. Mateo, of Wernersville, PA; and brother, Anthony E. Andrews, husband to Debra, of Robesonia, PA. Michael has four children: Kya M. Gibbs (Guliford) of Olathe, KS; Nicole E. Blanding (Andrews), wife to Vernon of Muhlenberg Township; Aaron M. Andrews of Queens, NY; Olivia A. Andrews of Muhlenberg Township. He also has four grandchildren: Dmytri L. Blanding, Khaleil J. Blanding, Greyson T. Gibbs and Gerren V. Gibbs. Over the last few years, Michael was blessed to have a special caretaker and friend, Pamela Blumer, who helped him in multiple aspects of his life. She has been a continuous, loving asset to the family; especially in these last few days. We are extremely grateful to her for everything she has done. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading. A Celebration of Michael's life, are pending and will be held at a later date. Notice will be provided when services are scheduled. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Andrews family
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020