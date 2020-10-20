Michael Zampelli

Michael Paul Zampelli, 55, of Temple passed away at Reading Hospital Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Reading, he was the son of Dr. Michael and Geraldine (Ruth) Zampelli, Wyomissing. He graduated from Holy Name High School in 1983. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute in Philadelphia and worked as a machinist for various industries. Michael loved cars and racing, especially Maple Grove Raceway. He also enjoyed golf and baseball. He was a member of Victor Emmanuel, II Society. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his daughter, Christina E., married to Daniel R. Breidinger and their daughter, Harper, Sinking Spring; and his sister, Michele, married to Thomas Mahony, Wyomissing. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel C. Zampelli in 1973. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to begin at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
