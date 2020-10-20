1/
Michael Zampelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Paul Zampelli, 55, of Temple passed away at Reading Hospital Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Reading, he was the son of Dr. Michael and Geraldine (Ruth) Zampelli, Wyomissing. He graduated from Holy Name High School in 1983. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute in Philadelphia and worked as a machinist for various industries. Michael loved cars and racing, especially Maple Grove Raceway. He also enjoyed golf and baseball. He was a member of Victor Emmanuel, II Society. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his daughter, Christina E., married to Daniel R. Breidinger and their daughter, Harper, Sinking Spring; and his sister, Michele, married to Thomas Mahony, Wyomissing. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel C. Zampelli in 1973. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to begin at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved