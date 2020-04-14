|
|
Michele Eileen King, 57, of Temple, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the daughter of Darrell Gritton and Martha Joanne (Flay) Gritton. Michele is survived by her husband Terry F. King, her mother, Martha Gritton of Shillington and her sons Robert E. Lee King, husband of Jessica, of West Lawn, Jason F. King, companion of Ashley of Temple and Dylan James King, husband of Danielle of Fleetwood. She is also survived by a step daughter, Lisa Gilson of Port St. Lucie FL, nine grandchildren and a sister, Cathy Gable of Temple. Michele worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Berks Heim for 16 years and as a cashier for Weis markets for nearly a decade. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to Praise Christian Fellowship 323 June Avenue Blandon, PA 19510. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020