Michele Hart

Michele Kay Hart, 43, of Reading, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her Residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Martin and Kim (Williams) Hart. Michele attended Reading High School and was a member of Spies Lutheran Church. She did a lot of volunteer work and loved helping others. Michele worked in Sales for Aflac Insurance for many years. Michele is survived by one sister Suzanne M. Hart of Reading, maternal grandparents Raymond E. Williams Jr. (Margaret) of Birdsboro, several aunts, uncles, cousins and her cat Karma. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Barbara D. Rickenbach. Services and interment are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com