Michele Hart
Michele Kay Hart, 43, of Reading, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her Residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Martin and Kim (Williams) Hart. Michele attended Reading High School and was a member of Spies Lutheran Church. She did a lot of volunteer work and loved helping others. Michele worked in Sales for Aflac Insurance for many years. Michele is survived by one sister Suzanne M. Hart of Reading, maternal grandparents Raymond E. Williams Jr. (Margaret) of Birdsboro, several aunts, uncles, cousins and her cat Karma. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Barbara D. Rickenbach. Services and interment are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
