Michele Lynn Dietrich
Michele Lynn Dietrich Michele Lynn Dietrich, 56, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River FL. Born in Reading, Michele was the daughter of Robert Clarence Pensyl and Cecelia Louise (Knarr) Rice. Along with her parents, Ms. Dietrich is survived by her son Joshua Dietrich, husband of Laura Bierly of Shillington as well as her sister Jacqueline Van De Bogart and brother Nathan Fredericks. After graduating with a master’s degree in accounting from Kutztown University with a 4.0 GPA, she worked as an accountant for Beard Miller Company of Reading and later for Hospice of Marion County, Florida. Michele was a devout Christian and dedicated much of her life to her church, Abundant Life Christian Fellowship. She also enjoyed the works of George MacDonald, an early Christian fiction writer and inspiration for C.S. Lewis. Michele loved to spend time outdoors where she could enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. A funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington on Friday November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Dale Van De Bogart will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michele’s memory to: Compassion International at www.compassion.com. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
