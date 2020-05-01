Michele L. Solt Michele L. Solt, 39, of Breinigsville sadly passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born August 7, 1980. Survived by her mother Kandy (Henninger) Solt, Breinigsville and father Scott and Jackie Solt, Topton. Siblings Jamie (Solt) and Jeremy Marko of Mohrsville, Kayla and Nate Leibensperger of Topton, Kyra Solt and Andrew Solt of Topton. Grandpa Robert Henninger and grandma Shirley Solt. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nieces and nephews Jordyn, Jayda, Ryileigh, Hunter and Rowen. She is preceded in death by her grandma Sarah Henninger, grandpa Lee Solt Sr., cousin Jason Solt and aunt Kathy (Henninger) Keller. Michele attended votech for cosmetology before graduating from Brandywine Heights High School in 1998. She was employed by ABM as a receptionist at Mack Trucks when she fell ill. She enjoyed years of skating at Route 100 Roller Rink, music at Maingate and time with friends and family. As godmother to Jordyn and Jayda, she enjoyed many sleep overs with them. She will be remembered by many for her kind, generous and caring spirit. Many will truly miss her smile and laughter. A Celebration of Life will be arranged later this year to honor Michele. We love you always and we will see you again ...



